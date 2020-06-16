Precious Blood Sisters Confirm Covid-19 Tragedy in their Mother House

Precious Blood Sisters Statement after Upsurge of Covid-19 in their Mother House Convent in Mthatha – South Africa

The Congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters (CPS) wishes to inform the public about an upsurge of Covid19 that has befallen the mother house Convent of (CPS) in Mthatha which also serves as an old age home.

It began with the infection of a Sister who works as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital and who is presently regarded as the prime source. After being discovered to be infected on the 2nd of June, she was fetched by the authorities of the Hospital to a B&B for Quarantine in Mthatha.

After her, other members of the community were also discovered to be infected, resulting in 4 of them, all of them elderly, succumbing to the virus last week. In the meantime, it has been discovered that more Sisters are infected, young and old. Presently 17 have tested positive, 15 are negative and 3 are still waiting for the results of the test.

The names of the Sisters who died are: Sr. Celine Nxopo on the 8th (buried on 15th), Sr. Maria Cord Wardhor, on the 12th, Sr. Martha Anne Dlamini on the 13th and Sr. Beautrice Khofu on 14th of June.

Statement issued by Sr. Nokwanda Bam CPS.

